Abstract

In order to improve the adhesive and tractive performance of a wheeled tractor, the test schemes for the research on the influencing factors of adhesive and tractive performance are designed.The maximum tyre driving force has a linear relation with the vertical load on wheel axis, the tyre deformation displacement increases with increasing tyre driving force. The tyre adhesive performance can be improved with the increase of vertical load and the decrease of tyre pressure, the adhesive and tractive performance on the asphalt road is superior to that on the soil road. Plough resistance, resistance torque and slip coefficient increase with plough depth. When plough depth increases, vibration amplitude decreases, and vibration frequency basically remains unchanged. When slip coefficient is less than 0.05, the drawbar pull is proportional to slip coefficient; when slip coefficient is greater than 0.05, the drawbar pull remains nearly constant.



Keywords: test research; adhesive and tractive performance; a wheeled tractor.

Language: en