Abstract

Within the framework of an integrated product development, the main objective of this study is to assess the influence of shock absorber damping rates on the fatigue of anti-roll bars of a commercial vehicle. In this regard, force and displacement data have been collected in a durability test track with an instrumented bus on curb weight (CW) and gross axle weight rating (GAWR). Based on the theory of fatigue damage accumulation, the durability of each anti-roll bar of a bus (front and rear suspension) was assessed for three different shock absorber damping rates. Statistical significance between different shock absorbers has been identified for both bars on both loading conditions. The results pointed out that, in some cases, a softer damper could reduce by almost half the fatigue life of an anti-roll bar when compared to the same bar with stiffer dampers.



Keywords: anti-roll bar; stabiliser bar; shock absorber; damper; damping rate; damping coefficient; fatigue; damage; commercial vehicle; concurrent engineering; integrated product development.

Language: en