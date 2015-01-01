|
Bernard Bracy JM, Bao KQ, Mundy RA. Res. Transp. Econ. 2019; 77: e100758.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
This study explores the infrastructure investments needed to support the adoption of autonomous vehicles and provides potential safety benefits from AV technologies as a possible motivation for such investments. We assume that the motor carrier industry will be (one of) the first adopter(s) of such technologies, and therefore is the focus of this study. Using large truck crash data from 2013 through 2015 obtained from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chi-square Automatic Interaction Detection decision trees are estimated to examine the effect of AV technologies on motor carrier crash severity.
Autonomous vehicles; AV; CHAID; Connected vehicles; CV; Highway infrastructure; Highway safety; Infrastructure; Large truck crashes