Citation
Livingston NA, Mahoney CT, Ameral V, Brief D, Rubin A, Enggasser J, Litwack S, Helmuth E, Roy M, Solhan M, Rosenbloom D, Keane T. Addict. Behav. 2020; 107: e106401.
Affiliation
National Center for PTSD, Behavioral Science Division, Boston, MA, USA; Department of Psychiatry, Boston University, School of Medicine, USA; U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, VA Boston Healthcare System, Boston, MA, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32272356
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts report high rates of drinking, PTSD, and low rates of treatment engagement. Web interventions may help address unmet treatment need; unfortunately, little is known regarding outcomes or adherence to these interventions. In this study, we examined VetChange treatment outcomes and downstream effects of alcohol reduction on PTSD symptoms and intervention dropout rates over six months.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Online intervention; PTSD; Veteran; Web intervention