Abstract

Today, little is still known about the neurocognitive functioning of the individual at risk for suicide in a relevant developmental stage like adolescence. Thus, the main goal of the present work was to analyze the neurocognitive performance of adolescents at high risk for suicide. A total of 1509 adolescents from a stratified random cluster sampling were selected. Adolescents at risk for suicidal behaviors included 83 participants. A comparison group of 83 participants matched by age and gender was also randomly selected from the sample. The Paykel Suicide Scale (PSS) and the University of Pennsylvania Computerized Neurocognitive Battery for children (included 14 tasks assessing five neurobehavioral domains: executive functions, episodic memory, complex cognition, social cognition, and sensorimotor speed) were used. Adolescents at risk for suicide revealed statistically significant impairments across different neurocognitive domains including complex cognition, episodic memory and social cognition. No significant differences were found for Sensorimotor and Executive Function domains.



RESULTS found in the present study contribute relevant information about the nature of the neurocognitive impairments associated with suicide and add information in order to deeper comprehend the tentative etiology of suicide thoughts and attempts in adolescents with the aim to establish preventive treatments.

Language: en