Citation
Guillou-Landreat M, Dany A, Le Reste JY, Le Goff D, Benyamina A, Grall-Bronnec M, Gallopel-Morvan K. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e467.
Affiliation
EHESP, School of Public Health, CREM UMR CNRS 6211, Rennes, France.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32264848
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The marketing of alcohol influences patterns of alcohol consumption. Existing studies have focused, for the most part, on adolescents and the links between exposure to marketing and alcohol initiation. In France, the Evin law, a French exception, was set up in 1991 with the aim of regulating this exposure to marketing, but since 2009 it has been severely compromised. Alcohol consumption causes severe damage, which may be seenfrom 1 standard unit per day and mostly among adults who are regular users of alcohol. In this at-risk population, studies analysing the impact of marketing are sparse. The specific objectives include (i) the evaluation of the perception of alcohol marketing by patients with an AUD (ii) gaining understanding of the links between alcohol marketing and patients with AUD behaviours (iii) the development of alcohol demarketing strategy in patients receiving AUD coaching.
Language: en
Keywords
Advertising; Alcohol; Alcohol use disorder; Counter-marketing; Marketing