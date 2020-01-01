|
Adkins T, Reisz S, Doerge K, Nulu S. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 104: e104475.
University of Texas at Austin, Steve Hicks School of Social Work, Texas Institute for Child & Family Wellbeing, 1823 Red River St Ste 1.206, Austin, TX, 78701, United States. Electronic address: swetha.nulu@austin.utexas.edu.
32272339
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are known risk factors for negative health and behavioral outcomes, including caregiving. Foster parents are key to supporting foster children, yet there is limited research on their ACE history and how it might relate to their foster children's behavior.
ACEs; Adverse childhood experiences; Foster child; Foster parent; Internalizing behaviors; Social-emotional development