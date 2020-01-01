|
Citation
|
Hunfalvay M, Roberts CM, Murray NP, Tyagi A, Barclay KW, Bolte T, Kelly H, Carrick FR. Concussion 2020; 5(1): CNC69.
|
Affiliation
|
Carrick Institute, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32266081
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Neural deficits were measured via the eye tracking of vertical smooth pursuit (VSP) as markers of traumatic brain injury (TBI). The present study evaluated the ability of the eye tracking tests to differentiate between different levels of TBI severity and healthy controls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
TBI; concussion; eye tracking; vertical smooth pursuit