Kruisbrink M, Delbaere K, Kempen GIJM, Crutzen R, Ambergen T, Cheung KL, Kendrick D, Iliffe S, Zijlstra GAR. Gerontologist 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Neuroscience Research Australia, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, UNSW, Randwick, New South Wales, Australia.
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Fear of falling (FoF) is associated with decreased physical functioning and an increased fall risk. Interventions generally demonstrate moderate effects and optimized interventions are needed. Intervention characteristics, such as setting or delivery method may vary. We investigated which overarching intervention characteristics are associated with a reduction in FoF in community-dwelling older people. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) in community-dwelling older people without specific diseases was performed. Associations between intervention characteristics and standardized mean differences (SMD) were determined by univariate meta-regression. Sensitivity analyses were performed.
|
Accidental falls; Falls self-efficacy; Intervention effectiveness