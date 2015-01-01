|
Zwierzchowska A, Rosołek B, Celebańska D, Gawlik K, Wójcik M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(7): e2496.
Student Research Group of Adapted Physical Activity, The Jerzy Kukuczka Academy of Physical Education in Katowice, 40-065 Katowice, Poland.
32268493
BACKGROUND: The last decade has seen the dynamic development of Paralympic sport, including the development of training facilities and training methods that allow for the achievement of results at the highest level in this group. This may be associated with an increased risk of injury and traumas. This study aimed to evaluate the prevalence and locations of injuries and the types of trauma suffered by goalball players.
Paralympic; goalball; injury; parasport; training