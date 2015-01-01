Abstract

BACKGROUND: The last decade has seen the dynamic development of Paralympic sport, including the development of training facilities and training methods that allow for the achievement of results at the highest level in this group. This may be associated with an increased risk of injury and traumas. This study aimed to evaluate the prevalence and locations of injuries and the types of trauma suffered by goalball players.



METHODS: The study covered 43 players (24 women and 19 men) of the Goalball European Championship. A questionnaire survey was conducted.



RESULTS: The injuries were reported by 44%. Most often they concerned the upper limbs (92%). Positive correlations were found between age and prevalence of pelvis and knee joint injuries, whereas negative correlations occurred between competitive experience and the prevalence and location of injuries in the area of the upper limb. The highest percentage of trauma was found for epidermal abrasions, contusions, and dislocations. A negative correlation was observed between age and the prevalence of epidermal abrasions, whereas a positive correlation occurred between age and the prevalence of sprains and dislocations. The competitive experience was negatively correlated with the prevalence of abrasions and contusions and positively correlated with the prevalence of sprains and dislocations. A statistically significant correlation was found between body mass (BM) and the prevalence of injuries. In 23% of cases, training was interrupted for more than one month, whereas in 43%, the break was below one month.



CONCLUSIONS: Playing position in goalball does not affect the prevalence of injuries and traumas, while body mass has a moderate effect on the prevalence of these events. The age of the subjects and their sports experience impact significantly on the prevalence and types of injuries.

