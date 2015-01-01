Abstract

Fear of falling (FOF) diminishes older people's independence in daily activities, as well as causes serious health and economic consequences. This study examined the prevalence of FOF in older patients hospitalized due to fall-injuries, its effect on health-related quality of life (HRQOL), and its associated factors. We conducted a cross-sectional study in seven hospitals in Thai Binh, Vietnam. FOF was assessed using a single close-ended question. HRQOL was evaluated by the EQ-5D-5L instrument. Multilevel logistic regression and Tobit regression models were utilized. The prevalence of FOF in 405 older patients admitted to hospitals after fall injuries was 88.2%, with a mean EQ-5D index and EQ-VAS of 0.34 (SD = 0.38) and 61.6 (SD = 15.2), respectively. Factors associated with FOF included living alone (OR = 0.13, 95%CI = 0.04; 0.50.,), history of eye diseases (OR = 4.12; 95%CI = 1.91; 8.89), and experiencing psychological distress (OR= 3.56, 95% CI = 1.05; 12.00). After adjusting for confounders, the EQ-5D index in the FOF group reduced by 0.15 points (Coef. = -0.15; 95%CI= -0.24; -0.05) compared to that of non-FOF group. Our study shows that FOF had an independent negative relationship with HRQOL of patients. Improving knowledge about fall prevention in patients and caregivers could reduce the burden of falls in older people.

Language: en