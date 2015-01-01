|
De Stasio S, Boldrini F, Ragni B, Gentile S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(7): e2494.
Unit of Clinical Psychology, Department of Neuroscience and Neurorehabilitation, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, 00165 Rome, Italy.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32268482
BACKGROUND: Although most infants consolidate their sleep habits during the first year of life, for many children, sleep is described as disrupted during toddlerhood. Along with individual child variables such as temperamental characteristics, parenting behaviors play a key role in determining children's sleep-wake patterns. The aims of the current study were to evaluate the relationship among toddlers' sleep quality, emotion regulation, bedtime routines, parental bedtime involvement, parental perceived social support and stress, and to integrate a novel combination of the aforementioned dimensions into predictive models of toddlers' sleep quality and parental stress.
Language: en
parental psychosocial functioning; sleep; toddlers