Citation
Ertemel AV, Ari E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(7): e2471.
Affiliation
Istanbul Medipol University, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Psychology Department, Istanbul 34810, Turkey.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32260429
Abstract
: Background: Smartphones have become an indispensable part of the daily lives of adolescents in the 21st century, which is characterized by a highly digitized modern world. Besides their many advantages, smartphones might pave the way to compulsive usage and addictive experiences. To remedy this problem, this study proposes an authentic approach which integrates consumer behavior theories and techniques such as unhook and gamification. An education program has been designed based on these approaches to decrease the problematic smartphone use.
Keywords
adolescence; gamification; marketing; problematic smartphone use; unhook