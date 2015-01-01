Abstract

Efficient human resource deployment is one of the key aspects of road traffic management for maintaining the lifelines of any metropolitan city. The problem becomes relevant when collaboration between human resources with different skills in day-to-day operations is necessary to maintain public and commercial transport, manage various social events and emergency situations, and hence reduce congestion, injuries, emissions, etc. This study proposes a two-phase fuzzy multi-objective binary programming model for optimal allocation of five different categories of human resources to minimize the overall operational cost, maximize the allocation to accident-prone road segments, minimize the number of volunteer personnel and maximize the direct contact to reduce emissions and road traffic violations, simultaneously. A binary programming model is formulated to provide an efficient individual manpower allocation schedule for multiple road segments at different shifts. A case study is proposed for model evaluation and to derive managerial implications. The proposed model can be used to draw insights into human resource allocation planning in traffic management to reduce road traffic congestion, injuries and vehicular emissions.

