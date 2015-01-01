|
Citation
Pérez-Marco A, Soares P, Davó-Blanes MC, Vives-Cases C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(7): ePub.
Affiliation
CIBER of Epidemiology and Public Health (CIBERESP), 28029 Madrid, Spain.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32260221
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The Lights4Violence project was created to promote healthy relationships among adolescents using a school intervention in which participants developed video-capsules where they highlighted skills to resolve situations of dating violence. This study aims to assess the results of the Lights4Violence training program by identifying different types of violence and positive development assets that Spanish adolescents use in their video-capsule scripts.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; intimate partner violence; protective factors; qualitative analysis