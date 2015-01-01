Abstract

Objectives: This study assessed the level of knowledge, attitudes, and awareness of child abuse and neglect (CAN) among dentists. Study design: The sample, consisted of 20,298 Turkish Dental Association (TDA) members, which comprise about two thirds of all dentists, specialists, academics and dental PhD students in Turkey. Among the 20,298 emails sent, 1,020 responses were obtained Descriptive analysis was performed and correlations were tested using the Chi-square and Fischer's Exact tests. A p value of <0.05 was considered statistically significant. Results: Of the participating dentists, 32.7% were able to identify cases of CAN cases, while 17.1% had suspected cases of child abuse and only 1% of them, reported these, to the authorities. The most frequently cited reasons for hesitation to report CAN cases were lack of adequate history (45%), lack of knowledge about the healthcare worker's role in reporting CAN (18.3%), and considerations of the possible consequences against the child (18.8%). Only 11.6% of the participants had received undergraduate level training on the topic of CAN; The majority (86.5%) expressed the need for further education on this issue, and, also, 84.3% believed that it should be a part of postgraduate education. Conclusions: Improvements in CAN education and continuing education courses are necessary to equip dentistry professionals with adequate knowledge about the physical and behavioral indicators of possible abuse, the current legislation regarding mandated reporting and the procedures for reporting suspected cases.

Language: en