|
Citation
|
Ferraresso R. J. Prev. Med. Pub. Health 2020; 53(2): 135-142.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Police Sciences, Dongguk University, Seoul, Korea.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Society for Preventive Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32268468
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: In recent years, multiple studies have investigated the issue of intimate partner violence (IPV) in Korea. However, most of those studies have focused on IPV against women, while overlooking the problem of men IPV victimization. Considering this, the current study identified risk and protective factors for IPV and examined their influence on IPV victimization among Korean men.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intimate partner violence; Korea; Men; Protective factors; Risk factors; Victimization