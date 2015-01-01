SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Skjaker SA, Enger M, Engebretsen L, Brox JI, Bøe B. Knee Surg. Sports Traumatol. Arthrosc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Division of Orthopaedic Surgery, Oslo University Hospital, Nydalen, Pb 4950, 0424, Oslo, Norway.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00167-020-05958-x

32270265

PURPOSE: To study the incidence of acromioclavicular joint injuries in a general population.

METHODS: All acute shoulder injuries admitted to an orthopaedic emergency department were registered prospectively, using electronic patient records and a patient-reported questionnaire. The regional area was the city of Oslo with 632,990 inhabitants. Patients with symptoms from the acromioclavicular joint without fracture were registered as a dislocation (type II-VI) if the radiologist described widening of the joint space or coracoclavicular distance on standard anteroposterior radiographs. Patients without such findings were diagnosed as sprains (type I).

RESULTS: Acromioclavicular joint injuries constituted 11% of all shoulder injuries (287 of 2650). The incidence was 45 per 105 person-years (95% confidence interval [CI] 40-51). 196 (68%) were diagnosed as sprains and 91 (32%) as dislocations. Median age of all acromioclavicular joint injuries was 32 years (interquartile range 24-44), and 82% were men. Thirty percent of all acromioclavicular joint injuries were registered in men in their twenties. Sports injuries accounted for 53%, compared to 27% in other shoulder injuries [OR 3.1 (95% CI 2.4-4.0; p < 0.001)]. The most common sports associated with acromioclavicular joint injuries were football (24%), cycling (16%), martial arts (11%), alpine skiing and snowboarding (both 9%), and ice hockey (6%).

CONCLUSION: Our study suggests that in the general population, one in ten shoulder injuries involves the acromioclavicular joint and young men in sports are at highest risk. A prognostic level II cohort study.


ACJ classification; ACJ dislocation; ACJ instability; ACJ joint; ACJ sprain; Acromioclavicular joint; Acromioclavicular joint dislocation; Acromioclavicular joint instability; Acromioclavicular joint sprain; Shoulder injury; Sport injury

