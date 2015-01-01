Abstract

In many applications, modern current-using equipment utilizes power electronic converters to control the consumed power and to adjust the motor speed. Such equipment is used both in industrial and domestic installations. A characteristic feature of the converters is producing distorted earth fault currents, which contain a wide spectrum of harmonics, including high-order harmonics. Nowadays, protection against electric shock in low-voltage power systems is commonly performed with the use of residual current devices (RCDs). In the presence of harmonics, the RCDs may have a tripping current significantly different from that provided for the nominal sinusoidal waveform. Thus, in some cases, protection against electric shock may not be effective. The aim of this paper is to present the result of a wide-range laboratory test of the sensitivity of A-type RCDs in the presence of harmonics. This test has shown that the behavior of RCDs in the presence of harmonics can be varied, including the cases in which the RCD does not react to the distorted earth fault current, as well as cases in which the sensitivity of the RCD is increased. The properties of the main elements of RCDs, including the current sensor, for high-frequency current components are discussed as well.

Language: en