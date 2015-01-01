Abstract

School bullying is a serious problem among teenagers. School violence is one type of school bullying and considered to be the most harmful. As AI (Artificial Intelligence) techniques develop, there are now new methods to detect school violence. This paper proposes a video-based school violence detecting algorithm. This algorithm first detects foreground moving targets via the KNN (K-Nearest Neighbor) method and then preprocesses the detected targets via morphological processing methods. Then, this paper proposes a circumscribed rectangular frame integrating method to optimize the circumscribed rectangular frame of moving targets. Rectangular frame features and optical-flow features were extracted to describe the differences between school violence and daily-life activities. We used the Relief-F and Wrapper algorithms to reduce the feature dimension. SVM (Support Vector Machine) was applied as the classifier, and 5-fold cross validation was performed. The accuracy was 89.6%, and the precision was 94.4%. To further improve the recognition performance, we developed a DT-SVM (Decision Tree-SVM) two-layer classifier. We used boxplots to determine some features of the DT layer that are able to distinguish between typical physical violence and daily-life activities and between typical daily-life activities and physical violence. For the remainder of activities, the SVM layer performed a classification. For this DT-SVM classifier, the accuracy reached 97.6%, and the precision reached 97.2%, thus showing a significant improvement.

