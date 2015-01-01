Abstract

This study aims to analyze the prevalence of domestic violence, the level, and determinants of healthcare utilization of women exposed to violence and the satisfaction from the behaviors of health personnel. The data source of this study is the 2014 Research on Domestic Violence against Women in Turkey which was carried out with Hacettepe University Institute of Population Studies and Ministry of Family and Social Policies in Turkey. The research has a nationally representative sample of 7462 women aged 15-59. Logistic regression analysis was performed to determine the effect of the basic characteristics of women on receiving healthcare due to violence. In this study, the rate of women receiving healthcare was 63%. Women who were unemployed have no health insurance, live in low wealth level, in rural areas, and the Eastern region had used healthcare services at a lower level.

