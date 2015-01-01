SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Muthumalage T, Friedman MR, McGraw MD, Ginsberg G, Friedman AE, Rahman I. Toxics 2020; 8(2): e25.

Department of Environmental Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center Box 850, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14642, USA.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/toxics8020025

32260052

The Centers for Disease Control declared e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) a national outbreak due to the high incidence of emergency department admissions and deaths. We have identified chemical constituents in e-cig counterfeit cartridges and compared these to medical-grade and CBD containing cartridges. Apart from vitamin E acetate (VEA) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), other potential toxicants were identified including solvent-derived hydrocarbons, silicon conjugated compounds, various terpenes, pesticides/plasticizers/polycaprolactones, and metals. This study provides additional insights into the chemicals associated with EVALI cartridges and thus may contribute to the underlying disease mechanism of acute lung injury.


EVALI; THC; VAPI; Vaping; cannabis; e-cigarette; lipoid-pneumonia

