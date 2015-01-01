Abstract

In this paper, we propose a two-layer overtaking control framework of the autonomous electric ground vehicle, including trajectory planning and tracking control. In the upper layer, a stable overtaking trajectory is derived by considering the duration of the overtaking, driving comfort and vehicle stability simultaneously. Besides, the safety spacing between the overtaking and overtaken vehicles is analyzed to prevent the potential collision. To track the generated reference trajectory precisely, we design a robust model predictive controller adopting the input-to-state stability property in the lower layer to reduce the affection of disturbances and parameter uncertainties. Two driving strategies with different lateral accelerations, that is, mild and aggressive, are simulated to verify the effectiveness of the proposed control framework. By comparing to the driver-vehicle control system, the proposed control framework can not only achieve safe, smooth, and rapid overtaking but also realize the accurate state tracking in the presence of tire cornering stiffness uncertainty.

