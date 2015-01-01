Abstract

The severe additional aerodynamic loads that are generated on a small car when overtaking a coach have an adverse effect on the car handling stability and its safety. In this article, a two-way coupling of the unsteady aerodynamics and multi-body dynamics is performed in order to study the mutual interactions of a car in an overtaking maneuver with a coach. The unsteady aerodynamic interactions are obtained by using SST (Menter) K-Omega Detached Eddy Simulation and overset mesh technology. The aerodynamics couple the multi-body dynamics, taking into account the effects of the transverse spacing and the cross winds. To validate the necessity of the two-way coupling method, a one-way coupling of the aerodynamics to the vehicle motion is also conducted. Finally, by comparing the aerodynamic loads and the dynamic response of the overtaking car in different overtaking maneuvers between one- and two-way coupling, the results show that it should be considered with two-way coupling analyses of the car while overtaking a coach, particularly under the severe conditions of a lower transverse spacing or the crosswinds.

Language: en