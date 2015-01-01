Abstract

A seat that provides good vibration isolation is of prime importance for passenger's safety and health. The main conflict in seat suspensions implies that the increasing initial deformation of the system (increase in "static discomfort") leads to better isolation of accelerations (increase in "dynamic comfort"). Many researchers have focused on overcoming or at least suppressing this conflict between load support capacity and vibration isolation by modeling new suspension systems, such as the so-called negative suspension systems. However, apart from the modeling of new suspension systems, optimization is an important part in designing a seat and finding the best compromise between these two objectives. Thus, in this work, four types of seat suspension systems with embedded negative stiffness elements are implemented and optimized in order to be benchmarked. Three of them have already been tested either in passenger or in an off-road vehicle seat. All the vibration isolators are optimized with genetic algorithms in respect to static and dynamic factors of ride comfort by applying constraints oriented to the objectives and the design of the structure. The optimization is implemented for two excitations, which correspond to a vehicle driving over road profiles of Classes A and B, and the common solutions are outlined.

