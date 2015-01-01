Abstract

Wheeled skid-steered technology has an increasing interest in its use for off-road unmanned ground vehicles, because of its great mobility and compact mechanical structure. By integrating multibody dynamics model and semi-empirical tire-terrain model, this paper presents a dynamic modeling approach for skid-steered wheeled vehicles with low-pressure pneumatic tires on soft terrain to predict and investigate its steering performance. The forward dynamics equations are built by spatial vector algebra. The tire-terrain model estimates flexible deformation and sinkage of the tire, and calculates forces and torques exerted on the tire according to relative motions of tire-terrain contact. The combined longitudinal slip and lateral skid of tires, and the vertical coupled deformations of tires and terrain are also considered in tire-terrain model. This approach optimizes the solution procedure and improves the computing efficiency. The simulation results show that the proposed tire-terrain model can predict the effects of rigid and flexible operation modes of tires on mechanical properties of tires and steering performances of the vehicle. The proposed dynamic model is validated on a six-wheeled skid-steered vehicle. The comparisons between experimental results and simulations show that the proposed dynamic model provides a better accuracy of steering performance simulation for skid-steered vehicles.

Language: en