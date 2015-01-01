Abstract

Walking is a basic as well as environment friendly mode of transportation. Walking facilities require cautious design strategy consideration to promote walking which helps to reduce congestion, pollution, rate of accidents and other transport related problems from developing countries like India. Better facilities will encourage people for walking and will provide healthy environment for future. Design of these facilities ensure the precise forecast of pedestrian flows and realization of capacity. In this paper macroscopic stream flow characteristics of pedestrians were observed considering various land uses for urban areas. Five different types of land use such as terminal, institutional, recreational, commercial and residential were categorized for study purpose. Data were collected from 21 urban locations of eight cities including metropolitan cities in India. Pedestrian flow models were developed and macroscopic flow diagrams (MFD) were prepared separately for various land uses. Difference in fundamental flow parameters for instance flow, speed and density were observed for different land uses. Comparison between secondary flow parameters such as free flow speed, optimum density, optimum speed, space at capacity and capacity for different land uses are presented in this study. Estimated Mean free speed (MFS) varies from 60.81 to 85.14 m/min and capacity ranges vary from 42.22 to 91 P/min/m for different land uses. Pedestrian level of service (PLOS) criterion for sidewalk facilities have been proposed for different land uses. Study results will be useful for engineers, planners, practitioners and policy makers to provide economic and efficient sidewalk facilities for pedestrians in India.

Language: en