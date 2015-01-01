Abstract

The load-stabilizing (LS) rod is a part of heavy-duty mining vehicle front axle suspension system. The application of LS rod is essential in mining vehicle used predominantly for transportation of iron ore, coal, etc. from stockpile to storage yard. In this vehicle, two front axles are used for higher load capacity and better maneuverability. The load-stabilizing rod is one of the most critical components to support and stabilize the load between the two front axles. Computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulation has been used for stress analysis to evaluate the various forces influencing the failure of LS rod. Failure analysis is carried out for different rough road (RR) conditions. Road load data acquisition is conducted to validate the CAE results. Five sets of load-stabilizing rods were tested on different road test tracks in RR conditions. Strain gauges are used to measure the maximum stresses and tensile force induced in the LS rod. Fracture failure has been detected at the weaker section in the LS rod.

