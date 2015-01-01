Abstract

The study focuses on developing a computational model on low-velocity impact which includes the study of different composite materials, and the materials selected include thermosets such as carbon-epoxy, glass-epoxy and thermoplastic such as Twintex material. The above materials were selected because of their high impact resistance properties as well as energy absorption capacity. Furthermore, the damage tolerance of these materials is higher when compared to the polycarbonate material which is presently used. The analysis was carried out using ABAQUS-CAE software where the study was extended to two different types of impact, i.e., linear and oblique, with their damage evolution and analytical validation. The study further focuses on energy absorption capacity, depth of penetration and strain energy absorption by the material under linear and oblique impacts. The analysis revealed the fact that the material Twintex is superior to carbon-epoxy and glass-epoxy with regard to the stress developed. The analysis was carried out by incorporating the Hashin damage criteria also. It was observed that the Twintex material offered more resistance to the depth of penetration in both types of impact. The computational results were compared with analytical results, and they were found to be very close with a minimum deviation.

