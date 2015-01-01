Abstract

The studies carried out on stalking in Spain have shown victims are unlikely to formally report these experiences but underscore the need to analyse stalking victims' use of protection systems and the treatment they receive. The objectives of this study were to determine victims' protection needs and reasons for not reporting; to analyse the institutional treatment offered to victims; to determine victims' and professionals' assessments of the existing legal mechanisms, and to explore their receptivity to alternatives to criminal proceedings. To achieve the defined objectives, semi-structured interviews with 17 victims from Spain and 27 professionals were conducted. Among the main findings, victims expressed they wanted to stop stalking and would prefer protection instead punishment of the stalker. Also, stalking victims were detected as such only when they were additionally victims of gender-based violence. Finally, neither victims nor professionals have a clear position on the possibility of introducing restorative justice mechanisms.

Language: en