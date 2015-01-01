SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Choi J. Int. J. Law Crime Justice 2019; 59: e100346.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijlcj.2019.100346

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE
While a wealth of research on Agnew's general strain theory has shown that strains can promote the likelihood of crime and deviant behavior, the application of general strain theory towards a prison setting remains understudied. This study aims to expand the knowledge base for our understanding of the roles that unique strains play within prisons that may pressure inmates to engage in inmate misconduct.
Methods
Drawing on data from a sample of South Korean inmates, the present paper examines the impact of prison-based strains on violent and nonviolent misconduct.
Results
Findings suggest that experienced strain (i.e., violent criminal victimization), anticipated strain (i.e., fear of crime), and perceived procedural injustice adversely affected inmate misconduct; however, the magnitude of the effects varied across different types of inmate misconduct.
Conclusions
Prevention/intervention efforts to diminish strains that inmates encounter in institutional corrections are necessary to decrease inmate misconduct.


Language: en

Keywords

General strain theory; Inmate misconduct; Prison violence; Strain

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print