Citation
Baek H, Han S, Seepersad R. Int. J. Law Crime Justice 2020; 60: e100360.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Law enforcement agencies in Caribbean countries, especially Trinidad and Tobago, have been struggling with low levels of public confidence. To examine the public-police relationship in these countries, this study proposed and tested two models of public confidence in the police using data from a sample of 1,595 adults in Trinidad and Tobago.
Language: en
Keywords
Confidence in the police; Fear of crime; Informal social control; Social cohesion; Social problems; Trinidad and Tobago