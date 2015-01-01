SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jian K, Nai P, Yu T, Yang G. Int. J. Law Crime Justice 2020; 60: e100366.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ijlcj.2019.100366

unavailable

Under the influence of religious extremism, terrorists in China have used crime and violence as a means of creating terror and spreading panic in order to achieve the goal of splitting China. While criminal law could be an effective instrument for fighting against terrorism, the essential characteristics of terrorism in China require a reconstruction of the criminal legal system around the Absichtsdelikte model by introducing terrorist motivation into the constitutive elements of terrorist crimes. This article argues that this rather innovative legislative model can help to align the crime with the punishment in the field of counter-terrorism legislation and would be helpful for crime prevention as well.


Language: en

Absichtsdelikte; China; Crime motivation; Criminal law; Terrorist crimes

