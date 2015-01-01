|
Atak K. Int. J. Law Crime Justice 2020; 60: e100373.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Temporal changes in crime have long attracted scholarly attention. Much research on the recent trajectory of crime rates is dominated by the crime drop thesis in western democracies, with only little input from other societal contexts. The present work offers the first explorative inquiry into a subset violent and property crimes in Turkey over the last quarter-century. Data collected from judicial records, police reports on offences, prison and causes of death statistics are read primarily through the lens of state response to crime, with the notable exception of homicide.
Crime statistics; Homicide; Police; Punitive turn; Turkey