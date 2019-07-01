Abstract

We describe the process of forming the gash in the tank of the first wagon of the freight car n. 50,325 during the accident that caused the known Viareggio disaster in 2009. Analyzing the findings of the accident and details of the fracture surfaces on the tank, as well as the deforming state, both of the tank around the hole and the element of the infrastructure that caused the hole, the cause-effect relationship between the traces left by the impact on the two structures involved is identified throughout the hole extension. In addition, we verify the geometric, morphological, physical and mechanical compatibility between some traces of the impact of the same tank with other elements of the infrastructure, to remark the extraneity of these with the formation of the gash in the tank.

