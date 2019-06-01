Abstract

Integrated modular avionics (IMA) are universally considered to be safety-critical and software-intensive systems. IMA can effectively reduce research and development costs and improve efficiency by reducing weight and power consumption through comprehensive resource integration or high resource-sharing comparison. However, failures in IMA may have catastrophic consequences. Failure analysis and verification of this system have become increasingly challenging. Model checking is an efficient technique to verify whether all the state transition traces satisfy the safety requirements or safety properties; however, difficulties are associated with defining or analyzing appropriate safety requirements, including for potential hazards. Systems-Theoretic Process Analysis can be used to identify potential failure hazards in complex systems. In this paper, a technique integrating which Systems-theoretic Process Analysis and model checking is proposed to perform failure analysis and verification, which better identify potential failure, derive safety requirements, and find failure propagation paths. Finally, the validity of the method is verified in the case study. The results indicate the practicability and effectiveness of the proposed method.

