SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li F, Wang W, Xu J, Dubljevic S, Khan F, Yi J. Eng. Failure Anal. 2020; 108: e104343.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, European Structural Integrity Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.engfailanal.2019.104343

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A deep and thorough analysis of typical accidents beyond immediate failures from a systematic perspective is necessary for safety decision-making in an area. The Systems-Theoretic Accident Model and Processes (STAMP) is one of the most widely used accident models based on systems and control theory, which derives a powerful accident analysis tool defined as Causal Analysis based on Systems Theory (CAST). This study adopts a CAST analysis of the catastrophic underground pipeline gas explosion in Taiwan, which is one of the largest petroleum catastrophes in Chinese history. The safety control structure to enforce the safety constraints required by the system hazards is developed and analyzed hierarchically. The analysis has systematically demonstrated the inadequate control and violated safety constraints and uncovered the in-depth rationale behind the decisions that were made leading up to this tragedy. The necessary changes in the overall system safety structure are also recommended based on control flaws identified for each hierarchical level, accordingly. The CAST model is demonstrated to be feasible for continuous improvements in accident analysis and in turn establishing a robust safety system of pipeline gas transportation in Taiwan.


Language: en

Keywords

Accident analysis; CAST; Gas pipeline safety; Safety engineering; Systems theory

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print