SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Borooghani B, Ashrafi A, Valeh H, Honarvar H. Eng. Failure Anal. 2020; 108: e104250.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, European Structural Integrity Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.engfailanal.2019.104250

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A catastrophic failure of a gate valve bonnet at wellhead facilities has been presented and investigated in the current research. One crack was found in bonnet after about 48,240 h service in sour gas. The chemical analysis, mechanical tests such as tensile, micro-hardness, and impact tests in addition to microstructural analysis such as optical microscopy and Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) have been conducted on the failed part. While chemical composition, tensile strength, and impact energy conform to the corresponding standard, the hardness was higher than the acceptance criteria in NACE MR0175/ISO 15156 requirements for sour gas service. Microstructural investigations revealed that the failure mechanism of the bonnet is hydrogen-induced cracking (HIC) due to the presence of hydrogen, stress, high hardness and presence of corrosive medium containing chloride and sulfide simultaneously. In order to decrease the bonnet cracking susceptibility, tempering as a heat treatment was recommended for decreasing the hardness and preventing premature failure.


Language: en

Keywords

Failure analysis; Hydrogen assisted cracking; Inclusion; Sour gas; Wellhead facility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print