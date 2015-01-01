|
Zhang Q, Wei S, Chen Y. Eng. Failure Anal. 2020; 109: e104352.
(Copyright © 2020, European Structural Integrity Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Fifth wheel coupling is a key component of heavy duty semi-trailer tractor, providing the link between the semi-trailer and the towing tractor. In the present work, the failure of fifth wheel coupling utilized in heavy duty semi-trailer tractors was analyzed. Firstly, the chemical composition and metallographic microstructure of the material of the fifth wheel coupling were characterized using scanning electron microscopy with an energy dispersive spectrometer. Secondly, the mechanical properties of the material was investigated by tensile tests on specimens manufactured out from the failed fifth wheel couplings. Thirdly, the stress distributions of the fifth wheel coupling under typical loading conditions were obtained via multibody dynamics analysis and finite element analysis. Finally, crack morphology and fracture surface were examined.
Language: en
Failure analysis; Fifth wheel coupling; Finite element method; Multibody dynamics; Stress corrosion cracking