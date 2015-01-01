Abstract

Pipelines are used throughout the world for oil & gas transportation purposes. This method of transport is reasonably safe, yet accidents keep occurring nowadays. It is important, for the safety of the oil & gas pipeline network, to remember the history that has led the industry to the actual development point. This research compiles the most fatal oil and gas pipeline accidents through history. Of the compiled accidents, the 10 most fatal are selected for a brief but precise review of their root causes and the lessons learned from them. The core objective of this paper is to learn from the experience of the documented pipeline failures, with the purpose of building a safer and better future for the oil & gas pipeline transportation network.

