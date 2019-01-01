Abstract

Mineral production is the mainstay of the global economy. Pakistan has huge mineral resources potential, but the contribution of minerals to the gross domestic product is not commensurate with its potential. The main reasons for the unregulated nature of the mining sector are poor organizational structure, inadequate implementation of legislation, insufficient investment, and lack of technology. Due concerns and priority of introducing advanced and safe mining methods are still awaited in Pakistan. Therefore, the role of policy makers at this stage is crucial for assessing and reviewing the current strategies for developing future strategies in order to overcome these problems. This article reviews the current situation of the mining industry in standards of statutory compliance, highlights the key issues in health and safety practices, and analyses loopholes in policies. In addition, some future implications are also put forward for the steady development of the mining sector in Pakistan. This study will help the government and mining enterprises from different perspectives in order to ensure mine safety and steady development. © 2019 American Institute of Chemical Engineers Process Saf Prog: e12041 2019

