Abstract

We are living in a time where operations and reliability are being impacted by the limits of our own humanity. Decades of research in the field of human factors engineering has shown that, often, we as humans are in fact the weakest link in the successful operation of a plant or facility. Complex systems coupled with the human element give rise to a new class of problem, the socio-technical problem. Fortunately, we now have proven technology to mitigate some of our inherent shortcomings. The use of this technology can radically alter the way we operate and will give rise to what I call the Operator 2.0. Imagine automated work procedures that appear in the operators work environment that guide them through an activity, instant access to remote expertise that guide them through troubleshooting from anywhere in the world, and a technology that can reduce training time for operators and technicians from years, down to months. Imagine sending a drone to perform an inspection in the process, as opposed to sending an operator into harm's way. Think of the implications of not having people in the actual process. This opportunity exists today.

Language: en