Abstract

Confined space entries and elevated work are two of the most hazardous practices in the chemical industry. As part of its breakthrough Manufacturing 4.0 initiative, The Dow Chemical Company has been employing devices such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or "drones") and robots to eliminate the need for employees to enter confined spaces or conduct elevated work, while allowing effective, remote inspections. Since piloting the use of UAVs and robots in 2016 at Dow, over 1000 confined space entries have been avoided. UAVs are being used to inspect distillation columns, flares, transmission towers, and pipelines--avoiding the need for over 2200 elevated work inspections by humans. Robotic miniature submarines are also being used to allow remote sensing for underwater inspections. The role of UAVs and robots in safety is continuing to expand beyond gathering visual data; robots are now equipped with sophisticated tools for gathering samples and nondestructive data, enhancing the ability to monitor environmental performance and ensure mechanical integrity. They are also being used to perform functions such as dismantling and removing internal equipment, cutting/sawing, hydroblasting, vacuuming sludge, and performing vessel wall/pipe thickness, ultraviolet, gauss (magnetic), and infrared scans. The benefits of UAVs and robots in reducing human risk, enhancing data collection, and improving productivity are quite clear; however, the hazards of these technologies need to be carefully evaluated to ensure that the devices can be used safely in specific applications. UAVs can present collision hazards, and a poorly chosen flight path could result in human injury, significant damage to process equipment, or the loss of the UAV. During internal equipment inspections, UAVs and robots can be made of incompatible materials of construction that could contaminate or damage the equipment being inspected or the UAV or robot itself. Also, during internal inspections, UAVs and robots can become disabled or lose power inside of the equipment, requiring emergency extrication. Another key consideration is hazardous area classification (HAC). UAVs and robots are energized devices that could potentially present ignition sources to flammable materials and combustible dusts, so consideration of the HAC of the work area (internal and external to the equipment)--as well as the certification of the robotic equipment for the specific application--is vital when employing these technologies. Manufacturing 4.0 provides a compelling vision of safer production operations. The use of UAVs and robots can significantly reduce human exposure to process and personal hazards. However, to capitalize on this potential, it is critical that organizations employing these technologies perform thorough hazard analyses, supply adequate guidance, and provide tools that can be leveraged at the site level to facilitate the development of safe work plans for specific applications. This article discusses potential hazards that should be considered when evaluating the suitability of a UAV or robot for a particular application and provides guidance on leveraging hazard recognition tools and training to the site level.

Language: en