SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shaik NB, Pedapati SR, Dzubir FAA. Process Saf. Progr. 2020; 39(Suppl 1): e12112.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/prs.12112

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Pipelines sometimes generate different kinds of environmental damages which are irreparable and hazardous due to various reasons such as natural hazards, external loads, and corrosion. Many soft computational methods have been introduced to assess the failure rates of pipelines since decades. However, the majority of studies were limited to specific conditions. The aim of this paper is to predict the remaining useful life of the crude oil pipeline by generating the deteriorating curves. The historical inspection data have been used to calculate the metal loss (ML) growth rates. ML anomalies were found to be a major effect on the deterioration rate of a crude oil pipeline. Deterioration curves were developed using ML growth rates on a timely basis. The results may help pipeline technicians in decision making for overhaul planning and to take essential arrangements or to repair when needed, so that produce losses of oil and gas industries can be reduced and hence the lifespan of a pipeline can be increased.


Language: en

Keywords

deterioration; metal loss; pipeline; prediction; product losses

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print