Abstract

Since the initial reports of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in December 2019, in Wuhan, China, an increasing number of cases is being detected every day in different countries. Soon after the outbreak, and because of rapidly spreading dis- ease, various protective measures against the coronavirus have been introduced; however, some have no scientific basis (1). The widespread practice of spraying sanitizers and alcohol in the air, on roads, vehicles, and personnel which is used in many places has no value. In fact, alcohol and disinfectants in large quantity, are potentially harmful to human and should be avoided (2). Unfortunately, following the spread of COVID-19 in Iran, a false rumor has circulated that drinking alcohol is beneficial in preventing or curing a possible infection. This was followed shortly by a load of patients referring to the emergency departments, intoxicated by alcohol consumption as a failed attempt to prevent infection. There are severe restrictions on the production and consumption of alcoholic beverages in IRAN, as in many other Islamic coun- tries, and many are the victims of illicitly produced liquor containing methanol ...

