Costanza A, Amerio A, Odone A, Baertschi M, Richard-Lepouriel H, Weber K, Di Marco S, Prelati M, Aguglia A, Escelsior A, Serafini G, Amore M, Pompili M, Canuto A. Acta Biomed. Ateneo Parmense 2020; 91(3-S): 128-134.
Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, University of Geneva (UNIGE), Geneva, Switzerland. alessandra.canuto@unige.ch.
(Copyright © 2020, Societa di Medicina e scienze naturali di Parma)
32275277
BACKGROUND AND AIM OF THE WORK: Suicide is a worldwide phenomenon, with a relevant number of victims. Moreover, repercussions of suicidality-across its entire spectrum-involve not only the individual but also survivors and communities, in a profound and lasting way. As such, suicidality represents a crucial public mental health concern, in which risk/protection factors' study represent a key issue. However, research primarily focused on suicidality risk factors. This study, moving from Frankl's first observations on "Meaning in Life" (MiL) as protective against suicidality, aimed to identify the main themes that suicidal patients identified as MiL carriers, or potential carriers, in their existences.
