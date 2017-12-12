Abstract

BACKGROUND: Women in Iran are in great need of effective substance abuse services. The current study was conducted to investigate the effectiveness of motivational interviewing (MI) for women in treatment for drug use in Iran.



METHOD: The sample (N = 60) included women in a drug treatment center in Qazvin (Iran) from August to December of 2017. The research sample included 60 female drug users randomly assigned to MI or Standard Care (SC). Prior to randomization women completed a baseline questionnaire and the Relapse Prediction Scale (RPS), which measures desire (urge) to use and probability of using/not using in risky situations (self-efficacy). MI consisted of eight 60-min group sessions over a 1-month period, twice weekly. At 2-months follow-up, data were gathered using a questionnaire similar to baseline. Mixed Model Analysis were used to determine group differences.



RESULTS: Mean age of participants was 30 years and average addiction duration was 7 years. Although the scores of the desire to use and the probability of drug use were not significant before the intervention, after the intervention, scores on desire to use and probability of use improved about 81.1% (F: 2230.15, P < 0.001, degrees of freedom: 63, 15) and 81.9%, (F: 749.39, P < 0.001, degrees of freedom: 79, 77), respectively, compared to those of control group.



CONCLUSION: The results showed that motivational interviewing could decrease desire to use and probability of use among female drug users. Motivational interviewing could play an important role in improving women's health in Iran. TRIAL REGISTRATION: IRCT registration number: IRCT20140907019077N4 Registration date: 2017-12-12, 1396/09/21 Registration timing: registered_while_recruiting Last update: 2017-12-12, 1396/09/21.

