Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Komagoe S, Azumi S, Hasegawa Y. Clin. Case Rep. 2020; 8(4): 699-701.

Affiliation

Okayama Saiseikai General Hospital Okayama Japan.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ccr3.2701

PMID

32274039

PMCID

PMC7141720

Abstract

Adults with Down syndrome are more prone to develop intellectual, physical, and psychological disorders than their pediatric counterparts. It is pertinent to prevent the occurrence of severe complications in these patients. This case demonstrates the importance of support, regular follow-up, and wound management in self-care of adults with Down syndrome.

© 2020 The Authors. Clinical Case Reports published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd.


Language: en

Keywords

Down syndrome; delayed wound healing; mental illness; necrotizing fasciitis; self‐harm bite

