SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bonanno G, Ippolito M, Moscarelli A, Misseri G, Caradonna R, Accurso G, Cortegiani A, Giarratano A. Clin. Case Rep. 2020; 8(4): 696-698.

Affiliation

Department of Surgical, Oncological and Oral Science (Di.Chir.On.S.) Section of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Intensive Care and Emergency Policlinico Paolo Giaccone University of Palermo Palermo Italy.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ccr3.2699

PMID

32274038

PMCID

PMC7141719

Abstract

Aconitine intoxication by ingestion of Aconitum [a garden plant also known as, also known as aconite, monkshood, wolf's-bane] roots can lead to ventricular tachycardia and cardiac arrest and provides an example of the potential effect of self-medication. Educational campaigns should be implemented to contain acute intoxications caused by herbal-derived products.

© 2020 The Authors. Clinical Case Reports published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd.


Language: en

Keywords

ICU; aconitine intoxication; aconitum; herbal poisoning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print