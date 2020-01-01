Abstract

Aconitine intoxication by ingestion of Aconitum [a garden plant also known as, also known as aconite, monkshood, wolf's-bane] roots can lead to ventricular tachycardia and cardiac arrest and provides an example of the potential effect of self-medication. Educational campaigns should be implemented to contain acute intoxications caused by herbal-derived products.



