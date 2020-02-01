Abstract

Youth suicide is becoming a serious problem in Kazakhstan. According to UNICEF reports, the risk of suicidal behavior among adolescents (15-19 years) in Kazakhstan is three times higher than in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Despite the urgency of the problem, there are currently no psychological studies of the causes of suicide. In this article, we identify several cultural and historical factors and associated risks that, in our opinion, should be considered in the study of the growth of adolescent suicide in Kazakhstan.



